Priyanka Chopra Celebrates National Selfie Day, Shares A Stunning Picture Of Herself

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to celebrate National Selfie Day today (June 22) that is celebrated in the UK. However, it turned out to be nothing less than a treat for her fans as the actress shared a super stunning picture of herself in the process. Not only this, but Priyanka also captioned the post stating that it is the 'only appropriate way to celebrate National Selfie Day.'

Talking about the picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen sporting a blue and white patterned attire. The White Tiger actress paired up the look with her stylish glares, lovely wavy locks and huge golden bracelets for accessories. Take a look at the picture.

Fans were quick to shower the picture with immense love. Priyanka Chopra recently added yet another feather to her cap as she was roped in as the ambassador for the lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. The Sky Is Pink actress had taken to her social media handle to shared a heartfelt post on collaborating with the lingerie giant.

Priyanka stated, "Representation matters. It's crucial for us to show everyone ALL over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business, this is exactly what I intend to do. It's been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday's announcement. It's fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the worlds most iconic brands. I'm so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will be helming this change."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the web series titled Citadel. The actress will be seen alongside Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the same. Apart from that, she will be seen in the movie Text For You that will also star Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Russell Tovey. Priyanka also has the much-awaited movie Matrix 4 in her pipeline. The movie will star Keanu Reeves, Carrie Ann Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith in the lead roles. The actress had in her earlier chat session with her fans had also hinted that she may announce her Bollywood project soon.