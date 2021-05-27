Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Offends Deepika Padukone Fans; Says 'Stating Facts Is Not Embarrassing'

Yes, you read it right! Madhu Chopra who loves her daughter unconditionally, ended up reacting to comparisons between her daughter Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. It all happened when a media portal shared a collage of Deepika and Priyanka's pictures donning black-coloured floor-length gown and conducted a poll asking "Who wore better?"

While it was a general post, Madhu Chopra commented on the post saying, "Only a blind will think they are wearing same@outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better."

Netizens surely didn't expect such straight-forward reply from Priyanka's mom, and to their surprise, Madhu Chopra also slammed a troll who tried to troll her over her reply on the post.

When a netizen wrote, "Aunty is so embarrassing," she hit back the troll saying, "Stating facts is not embarrassing."

Stating facts is not embarrassing — madhu chopra (@madhuchopra) May 26, 2021

As expected, netizens didn't like Madhu Chopra's comment and they felt that she was taking a jibe at Deepika intentionally.

Deepika Padukone Reveals The Reason Behind Not Having Phones At Her Wedding

A netizen wrote, "These type of articles published daily .. are you gonna clarify every article ? Be mature .. Insecurity isn't good. And most important.. your daughter is not 16 year any more! Face with tears of joy this is not pageant."

"Aunty Ji ... pls stop. U either need a new pair of eye glasses or just don't comment in support of ur daughter to make her superior to other actresses (which she definitely is NOT)," replied another user to her tweet.

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Secret Behind Good Marriage; Says 'According To Me, It's Conversation'

One more netizen slammed Madhu Chopra for her tweet and wrote, "Woman defaming other woman is a new trend."

Well, we all know that Madhu Chopra is proud of her daughter and her fashion choices, but we aren't sure whether her comment will offend Deepika or not!

(Social media posts are unedited.)