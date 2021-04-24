Priyanka Chopra, Navya Naveli Nanda Congratulate Jharkhand Girl Who Got Harvard University Scholarship

Priyanka Chopra is proud of Seema, a girl from a village in Jharkhand, who has secured a full scholarship to Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The actress took to her Twitter handle to heap praises on the girl for her accomplishment.

The global icon shared Seema's story by Yuwa India on her Twitter account and wrote, "Educate a girl and she can change the world... such an inspiring achievement. Bravo Seema I can't wait to see what you do next."

Apart from Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also showered praises on Seema. Navya, who is active on social media and often speaks up about current issues, dedicated an Instagram story to Seema.

Navya is also heading Project Naveli, aiming to build a gender-equal world. She too shared Seema's story by Yuwa India and captioned it as "incredible".

For the unversed, Seema who is a Yuwa Class of 2021 graduate, was accepted with a full scholarship to Harvard University. She was also accepted to Ashoka University, Middlebury College, and Trinity College.

According to reports, Seema isn't sure what major she will choose when joining Harvard University, but has clear plans for the future. She was quoted by Yuwa India as saying, "I plan to start an organization for women in my village. This program would have two goals. One to start a small business that would train women to be financially independent. The other is to educate women about their rights and to build a bigger network to support women by providing essential vocational skills and knowledge."