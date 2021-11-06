Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Diwali Bash At Their 'First Home Together' In LA Is Filled With Fireworks!

Diwali 2021 turned out to be extremely special for Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband Nick Jonas as they celebrated the festival of lights at their 'first home together' in Los Angeles. Later, the Quantico star took to her Instagram page to give fans a sneak-peek into her magical get together.

Sharing a bunch of pictures from her Diwali celebrations, Priyanka Chopra penned a gratitude note for everyone who joined her and Nick at the celebration.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Perform Lakshmi Puja At Their Home, John Legend Attends Their Diwali Bash

The actress wrote, "Our first diwali in our first home together ❤️🪔✨ This one will always be special

Thank you @bridgetbragerhair @patidubroff @kimmiekyees @stylebyami @falgunishanepeacockindia @cathyballflowers @walkersmarsh @jaybharatfoodsla @rtkitchen_ @sanssho @hungryempire @bobo.xxndigo and to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You're my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas You are what dreams are made of. I love you My heart is so grateful and full❤️ Happy Diwali 🪔."

Eternals: Richard Madden Says Priyanka Chopra Would Absolutely Nail Being A Marvel Superhero

For the Diwali party, Priyanka picked up a white lehenga by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Nick on the other hand, looked handsome in a kurta and pyjama set by Sabyasachi which he paired with a Nehru jacket. Have a look at the stunning pictures.

Meanwhile, Nick shared a boomerang video of him and Priyanka posing by the pool with fireworks going off in the backdrop and thanked her for introducing him to many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions.

He wrote, "Happy Diwali 🪔 to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family." Check out the video.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had attended a pre-Diwali party in Los Angeles with Mindy Kaling and talk show host Lilly Singh. Sharing a bunch of pictures from the celebration, she had written, "Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies. Thank you @mindykaling, @deepica + @meena for a lovely pre Diwali celebration. ✨." Actress Reese Witherspoon had dropped a bunch of crown emojis on Priyanka's post.

Speaking about her Bollywood career, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Jee Le Zara co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.