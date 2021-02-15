Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Valentine's Day Surprise For Each Other Is Love Personified; See Pictures

Priyanka Chopra Receives Hundreds Of Roses From Nick Jonas

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a picture in which she is seen sitting in the middle of a room filled with roses. She captioned it as, " I wish you were here @nickjonas ❤️ just a couple of roses.. 😆."

Priyanka Chopra Says 'I Love U' To Nick

Nick shared a glimpse of the lovely surprise planned by his actress-wife and wrote, "Came home after a long day on set to this lovely surprise from @priyankachopra All the way from London. I love you babe. Happy Valentine's Day."

Nick Jonas Thanks Priyanka For Filling Every Day With Happiness And Love

Earlier, Nick had penned a special Valentine's Day post for Priyanka in which he had written, "Where ever you go, I'll go, cause we're in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. 🎵 Happy Valentine's Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back. ❤️."

Priyanka Calls Nick 'My Forever Valentine'

The Quantico star too, wished him with an adorable post that read, "My forever Valentine. I love you." To this, Nick dropped a bunch of heart emoticons. Nick's 'Kingdom' co-star Jonathan Tucker commented, "HE'S THE WORLD'S VALENTINE, MRS JONAS."