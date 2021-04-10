Priyanka Chopra Offers Her Condolences For The Demise Of Prince Philip And Rapper DMX

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II's husband and British Royal, Prince Philip and rapper DMX. Prince Philip passed away at the age of 90 on Friday at Windsor Castle. While DMX breathed his last at the age of 50 on Friday after suffering a heart attack.

Talking about the same, Priyanka took to her Twitter handle to offer her condolences for the demise of the British Royal. Her tweet read as, "So sad to hear the news today. #RestInPeace Prince Philip." Take a look at the post shared by The White Tiger actor.

So sad to hear the news today. #RestInPeace Prince Philip. 🙏🏽 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 9, 2021

The news of Prince Philip's passing away was revealed by Buckingham Palace in a statement on April 9. The statement read as, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle." The Duke of Edinburgh had been in the hospital for a month-long treatment in March 2021. Apart from that, he also had been through a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at another London hospital - St Bartholomew's.

Priyanka Chopra also shared her tribute after the demise of rapper DMX. Priyanka took to her social media handle to state that he was one of her favourite artists while she was growing up and later she had the opportunity to work with him that was a dream come true for her. She called the 'Where The Hood At' singer's passing away to be a great loss for the music industry. She also sent her love to the singer's family. Take a look at The Sky Is Pink actor's tweet.

He was one of my favourite artists growing up, and then to have had the opportunity to work with him was such a dream come true. Such a big loss for the music industry. #RIP DMX. Sending my thoughts and love to his family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 9, 2021

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh also mourned the loss of the rapper. He took to his Instagram story to share a black and white picture of DMX along with a heartbreak emoji. The rapper's song 'Let Me Fly' can be heard playing in the background of the actor's post. Take a look at the same.

