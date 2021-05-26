Priyanka Chopra On Failure: I Have Done Many Movies That No One Has Watched

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only an actress, but also a role model. She never fails to empower girls with her powerful statements and interviews. She's an epitome of woman empowerment. From winning a beauty pageant to becoming a female superstar to going international, her each and every achievement is worth the praise.

In her recent interaction with Vogue Australia, when Priyanka was asked about her journey and how she dealt with failure, she said that no one always wins. Just like everyone, she has lost many battles.

"I've done many, many movies that no one has watched. It's what you do after failures that defines you. To me, life is a ladder. It's never a destination. We as Asians have always been taught that you've got to run faster than everyone to get where you're going," added the Barfi actress.

Priyanka further said that she always wanted to be seen as a mainstream leading lady, and not be boxed into stereotypes. While it took ten years to reach where she always wanted to be, she finally feels that she has achieved her goal, but will continue pushing herself to do better.

"So, I think the responsibility is to constantly push the goalposts, not just for yourself, but for everyone who comes after you. For the next generation of South Asian talent, I want it not to take 10 years for them to get the roles that they want," added Priyanka.

With respect to work, Priyanka has many interesting projects in her kitty. She has wrapped up the filming of Text For You co-starring Sam Heughan. Later this year, she will be seen in Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4. She is also busy with the production of her upcoming series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden.

Apart from work, Priyanka is also engrossed in philanthropy. She, along with her husband Nick Jonas is constantly raising funds for COVID-19 relief for India, as the nation continues its battle against the pandemic.