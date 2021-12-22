Priyanka Chopra On Jee Le Zaraa: I Told Farhan 'I Better Be Dancing In This Movie'

Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood outing was Shonali Bose' The Sky Is Pink in 2019. Since then the actress has been busy with her Hollywood commitments. Earlier this year, fans couldn't contain their excitement when PeeCee announced that she has signed a new Hindi film.

Titled Jee Le Zaraa, the road trip film also features Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and marks Farhan Akhtar's return to director. In her new interview with NDTV, Priyanka spoke about this film. She revealed that she told Farhan that she 'better be dancing in this movie' and added that it has been a long time since she delivered lines in Hindi.

Priyanka Chopra Calls Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu 'Smart & Gorgeous'; 'I Am Very Excited For Her'

Priyanka told the news channel, "End of next year I'll be filming Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina and Alia and which I'm really excited about. It's been a long time since I've spoken dialogues in Hindi or I've danced to songs. So I told Farhan (Akhtar), I said, 'I better be dancing in this movie'."

Further, the Quantico actress also talked about her journey in Hollywood and shared, "For people to develop confidence in you takes time. I have been working for almost seven years (in Hollywood). It's very exciting to be trusted with a movie like The Matrix Resurrections. Few of us South Asians, like Mindy Kaling, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Riz Ahmed, where we have pushed the envelope, where the door has been kicked open and we have demanded a seat on the table."

Here Is What Keanu Reeves Told A Nervous Priyanka Chopra On The First Day Of The Matrix Resurrections

Coming back to Jee Le Zaraa, the film is slated to roll in 2022. Earlier while announcing that she is a part of this flick, Priyanka had penned an Instagram post that read, "Let's rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before... I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call... to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!"

She had further added, "Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous... Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!! And here we are today... #JeeLeZaraa... it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood... to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can't wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart's smiling. See you at the movies."