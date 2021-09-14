Priyanka Chopra On Playing Negative Characters In Bollywood & Hollywood: People Like Me As A Bad Girl

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most versatile actresses who has always stepped out of her comfort zone and experimented with her roles. At a time when most leading ladies would hesistant to explore characters with grey shades, PeeCee went ahead and did Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Aitraaz.

The romantic thriller was a game changer for the actress as Priyanka believed that the film taught her to play characters with conviction and not judgement. She walked away with several awards for her portrayal of an ambitious seductress. Priyanka was impressive as a femme fatale in Vishal Bharadwaj's Saat Khoon Maaf.

Later when Priyanka ventured in Hollywood, there too the actress dabbled with negative roles in films like Baywatch and We Can Be Heroes.

Recently in a virtual interaction with Vinita Dawra Nangia for a special Times Lit Fest session, the actress opened up on playing negative characters in both the industries.

Priyanka said, "I guess people like me as a bad girl. Do I see myself as a bad girl? Sometimes! Everyone is good and bad sometimes."

In the same interview, Priyanka also spoke at length about her process as an actor and said that acting is all about reacting.

"The first one is predominantly reacting, and actors who are waiting to say their own lines, instead of listening to what their co-actors are saying, will always seem self-absorbed. The greatest of actors, even when they know what their co-actor's line is, have to really listen to what they're saying, because you have to react. You have to react to the way they say the line, to what they're feeling at that moment. And that was a really big lesson for me, very early on, that acting is reacting," ETimes quoted the Dil Dhadakne Do star as saying.

She further continued, "And the second was that there's never an isolated emotion. As a human being, you feel multiple things. I'm talking to you right now. I have an interview after this. I just came back from the set. I want to try and find something to eat. I have to get briefed about some other things. I'm thinking multiple things at any given moment. So, when I'm acting a scene, I have to think about all the things that I'm feeling as a character. Only children have isolated emotions. Like when they're angry, they don't care who they are in front of. They'll have a tantrum or they're upset and they'll scream at the mall. Or even if you're outside with them, they'll just cry. Those are isolated emotions. But as we grow into adults, we have multiple emotions at the same time. That's crucial within a scene."

With respect to Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra recently signed Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zara co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.