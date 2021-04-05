Priyanka Chopra On Shashikala's Death: She Leaves Behind An Indelible Mark On Cinema

Veteran actress Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal breathed her last at the age of 88 due to an age-related illness at her residence on Sunday (March 5, 2021). Known for films like Anupama, Aarti, Gumrah, Waqt, Khubsoorat, Kabhie Khushi Khabhi Gham among others, the late actress has several performances to her credit.

As soon as the news of her demise broke in media, many Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles to offer their heartfelt condolences to Shashikala's family. Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram story to mourn the actress's demise.

The Quantico actress shared a black-and-white picture of Shashikala and wrote, "An actor par excellence, one of the greats of the golden era... she leaves behind an indelible mark on cinema. Honoured to have had the opportunity to work with her."

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra had shared screen space with the late actress in David Dhawan's 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The latter was seen making a brief appearance as Salman Khan's character Sameer's grandmother in the film.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar also mourned Shashikala's death with a heartfelt post that read, "RIP Shashikala-ji. Condolences to the family."

RIP Shashikala-ji. 🙏🏽 Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/YCkHSPrHtq — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 4, 2021

National Award winning singer Lata Mangeshkar also condoled Shashikala's demise and tweeted, "Guni abhinetri Shashikala ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo har tarah ki bhumikaein badi khubi se nibhaati thi.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare.Meri samvedanayein unke pariwar ke saath hai."

Guni abhinetri Shashikala ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo har tarah ki bhumikaein badi khubi se nibhaati thi.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare.Meri samvedanayein unke pariwar ke saath hai. pic.twitter.com/6eRVmORold — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 4, 2021

Besides starring in films, Shashikala also featured in popular television shows like Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Apnaapan, Dil Deke Dekho and Son Pari. During her illustrious career, the late actress bagged the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award twice. She was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2007 for her contribution to Indian cinema.

