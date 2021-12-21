Priyanka Chopra On Why Playing Sati In The Matrix Resurrections Is A 'Big Deal' For Her

Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming Hollywood flick The Matrix Resurrections which is the fourth film of the Matrix franchise. The actress will be seen playing the pivotal role of Sati in the same and there has been a lot of buzz around her character. In a recent interview, the actress revealed why being a part of Matrix 4 is a big deal for her in Hollywood.

In an interaction with NDTV, Priyanka Chopra stated that it is indeed a big deal for her to be a part of The Matrix Resurrections. The White Tiger actress added that when one is establishing themselves in a completely new industry, they have to strive hard to build themselves up to land pivotal roles in good projects. Priyanka also spoke of letting oneself develop the confidence with which one can deliver important roles.

Priyanka Chopra further went on to say, "It takes time and I have been working here for almost 7 years now. It's taken a lot of work to get where I am and I still feel like there's a lot more I wanna do. So, yeah, it is a big deal to do a Matrix film as I feel it is another step in the direction that I wanna go."

Earlier in an interview, Priyanka Chopra also spoke about the part of her Indian roots that she always carries along with her while on her shoots in the United States. The Sky Is Pink actress said, "You can take me out of India but you can't take India out of me. My culture or me being who I am just sort of goes with me in a bubble wherever I'm. So I never feel like I'm away from home at all. My home is always with me, my mandir is always with me, my mom is always with me, my achaar is always with me. So you know I'm good. I don't ever feel that way." On the work front, Priyanka will also be seen in the Amazon Prime Series titled Citadel alongside Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden.