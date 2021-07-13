Priyanka Chopra Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Mom-In-Law Denise; 'Blessed To Have You In My Life'

Priyanka Chopra who is currently shooting for her Russo Brothers' Citadel in London, recently dropped a sweet birthday greeting for her mother-in-law Denise Jonas on her social media handle.

Sharing two pictures with the birthday girl, PeeCee wrote, "Happy Birthday @Mamadjonas! So blessed to have you in my life ❤️ Wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you! P.S. We need more pictures together!"

In the first picture, the Quantico actress and her mother-in-law is seen sitting at the table and posing for the camera. On the other hand, the second click features them in a goofy mood.

Have a look at the post.

Not just that, but the actress even dropped a cute birthday wish for her brother Siddharth. She shared a throwback picture in which she and Siddharth are seen swimming together as kids and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you 🥳 wishing u so much joy and laughter @siddharthchopra89."

Read her post.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's pop singer-husband Nick Jonas took to his Instagram story to share a picture with the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday mom! Love you."

Last year on Mother's Day, Nick had shared an unseen video of his mother Denise and Priyanka's mother Madhu shaking a leg together and captioned it as, ''Flashback on this Mother's Day to my mother @mamadjonas and my mother in law @chopramm2001 getting their groove on. Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers out there. Stay safe and healthy! Sending you all love.''

Speaking about work, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shooting of Text for You. The global star was also recently in news when she made an appearance at Wimbledon Women's Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova last week.