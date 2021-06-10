Priyanka Chopra Polished Off 8 Rotis With Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, Actress Says She Is A 'Homesick Desi'

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she was hosted for a dinner party by British filmmaker of Indian origin Gurinder Chadha. The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday (June 9) and shared that they polished off 8 rotis together.

Gurinder Chadha shared a picture with Chopra on Twitter and wrote, "Had this Punjabi Powerhouse over for dinner as she was craving traditional home cooked food. Bhartha Daal Keema! So many ideas exchanged and support given. I've know her for many years and she's as inspiring as ever. we even polished off 8 Chapattis between us! @priyankachopra."

Soon after Priyanka also replied to the filmmaker's tweet and added, "Haha shhhh G we don't count Rotis! Thx for opening up your warm home to this homesick desi! Lots of love to you Paul and the kids."

The two continued their banter and Chadha wrote back saying that she made more so that Chopra could take it back home with her. Take a look at the tweets,

Haha shhhh G we don’t count Rotis! Thx for opening up your warm home to this homesick desi! Lots of love to you Paul and the kids. Xoxo @GurinderC https://t.co/3zwqJz38oz — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2021

For the unversed, Chadha has been a part of films like Bend It Like Beckham (2002), Bride and Prejudice (2004), The Mistress of Spices (2005) and more. The two spending time together has fans excited to know if Priyanka will be collaborating with the filmmaker in an upcoming project.

Talking about Priyanka, the actress is currently working on Russo Brothers' spy series Citadel. The project backed by Amazon also stars Eternals and GOT fame Richard Madden. Amid the pandemic, Priyanka has wrapped up projects including Text for You with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, and Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

Some of her pending projects include an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, and reportedly she will also be seen in a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela, however the makers are yet to confirm the project.