Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Brother Siddharth Chopra 's Mushy Pics With Rumoured Ladylove Neelam Upadhyaya

Speculations have been doing the rounds for quite some time that Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra has been dating actress Neelam Upadhyaya. While neither of the two has confirmed the same, their social media PDA says otherwise. Recently, Neelam shared a mushy post on the occasion of Siddharth's birthday on July 13. The post also had Priyanka reacting to the same.

Talking about the same, the post had some adorable pictures of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya along with some childhood pictures of Siddharth. These pictures were presumably taken from their vacations and dates together. Neelam captioned the same stating, "There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you - Maza Dohta #happybirthdayboo #sunshineinhumanform." Take a look at the post.

However, what was unmissable was Priyanka Chopra's comment on the same. The Sky Is Pink actress was quick to comment on the post leaving some fire, clapping and lovestruck emojis. Take a look at the same.

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now and have been also spotted together in some of their family gatherings. Along with Siddharth, Priyanka Chopra had also wished Neelam on her birthday last year. Neelam is known for acting in regional films like Mr 7, Action 3D and Om Shanthi Om.

Priyanka Chopra Shares An Adorable Picture But Hints She Might Delete It Later, Drew Barrymore Reacts

Priyanka Chopra also took to her social media handle to share a birthday wish for Siddharth. She shared a throwback picture of herself with her brother playing in the water. The White Tiger actor also shared a picture wherein Siddharth can be seen posing with their mother Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra Reacts As Hubby Nick Jonas' Show Dash & Lily Bags Emmy Nominations

Priyanka captioned the same stating, "Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you. Wishing u so much joy and laughter." Take a look at the post.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the Amazon Prime series titled The Citadel wherein she will be seen alongside Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden. The actress will also be seen in Hollywood projects like Matrix 4 and Text For You. Priyanka also hinted that she may also announce a Bollywood film in the future.