Priyanka Chopra Reacts As Hubby Nick Jonas' Show Dash & Lily Bags Emmy Nominations

Priyanka Chopra was every bit the proud wife recently as her husband Nick Jonas' show Dash & Lily bagged six Daytime Emmy Nominations. For the unversed, Nick executive produced the romantic comedy series that had started streaming on Netflix in November last year. The show starred Austin Abrams and Midori Francis in the lead roles. Priyanka took to her social media handle to celebrate this achievement of her husband.

Talking about the same, Priyanka took to her Instagram story to share a poster of Dash & Lily. She stated how the show has bagged six Daytime Emmy Nominations. The Sky Is Pink actress then captioned the same stating, "So proud @nickjonas" along with a lovestruck emoji. Take a look at the same.

By the end of the complete Daytime Emmy Nominations, it was revealed that Dash & Lily has garnered 12 nominations including Best Young Adult Series, Performance By A Lead Actress and Directing Team. The 'Sucker For You' singer shared a post celebrating the same on his social media account. Nick captioned the same stating, "Wow, absolutely blown away by this incredible news. 12 Emmy nominations for Dash & Lily. Loved getting to produce this project with such an amazing team! So proud of everyone! Let's go."

Priyanka Chopra again shared this post of Nick Jonas on her Instagram story. The White Tiger actress captioned the same stating, "Why am I not surprised?" along with a heart emoji. For the unversed, the series is based on the book Dash & Lily's Book Of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently visited her New York restaurant, Sona, for the first time and wrote a heartwarming post for the same. The Bajirao Mastani actress wrote, "I cannot believe I'm finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi's, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."