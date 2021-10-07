Priyanka Chopra Recalls Being Slammed For Her Changing Body; 'It Messed With My Mind At That Time'

Priyanka Chopra is one of the few leading ladies who has never shied away from speaking about the 'not-so-pleasant' parts of her life. In a recent podcast, the actress once again caught everyone's attention when she opened up on how she struggled to cope with her father's demise and seeked solace in food which in turn got her at the receiving end of the netizens who criticized her changing body.

While speaking on Victoria's Secret's VS Voices podcast, the Quantico star admitted that because she has been a part of showbiz since the age of 17 and was used to the scrutiny, she thought for a while that unrealistic beauty standards were normal.

The actress confessed, "Obviously, being raised in the industry and having such a tight lens on what my shape was, what my figure was or what my measurements were, minutely looking at every part of me, I kind of grew up for a while in my 20s, thinking that was normal. Like most young people, where you think about these unrealistic standards of beauty, which is like, absolutely Photoshopped face, perfect hair. I never used my natural texture for years. I used to always just have blown out hair."

She continued, "I think it was a big journey for me because I grew up in the entertainment world, I learnt everything that was thrown at me at such a fast speed that I just imbibed the headlines in a way. I didn't have time to delve deep into what it was doing to me, the person, not me, the public figure."

In the same podcast, Priyanka also recalled how she received flak post her father's demise when she sought solace in food. The actress said that she was told that she is looking different and ageing which messed with her mind for a long time. As a result of all the criticism, the Aitraaz actress went into her Cancerian self-preservation and got back into her shell.

Priyanka recalled, "I think over time when my body started changing and I went through that phase when I was eating my emotions, my body started changing, I reached my 30s, I went through struggle because I used to get online grief from people like, 'You are looking different, you are ageing', this and that. It messed with my mind at that time. My mind was already in such a dark place and I didn't have time for it. My relationship with social media changed, my relationship with the internet changed... I incubated myself in a way where I protected myself, I went into my Cancerian self-preservation self and got back into my shell."

Priyanka said that in order to heal, she gave her body 'what it needed', even if it was pizza at 1 am. She added that it took her two years to reach a point where she felt like going for a run or doing something which would make her feel healthier.

The actress said that she has overcome that dark phase of her life and has been her healthiest in the last two years. She also opened up about turning vegetarian and said, "I think it's a phase. Every one of us will go through their ups and downs, but eventually, the sooner we start choosing ourselves, the better life becomes, when we get rid of the noise of what the expectation of someone else is," adding that it was tough for her to do this given the nature of her job.

Speaking about Bollywood, the actress is all set to make her comeback with Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.