Priyanka Chopra Recalls Having Neck Cramps From Her 75-foot-long Veil On Her Wedding Day

Priyanka Chopra recently released her memoir titled Unfinished filled with memories from her childhood, early days in her career and her international fame. The actress reportedly has also spoken about her extravagant wedding with American singer Nick Jonas. The week-long wedding that took place in December 2018 was one of the biggest events of the year, including the actress' different looks for the Hindu and Christian wedding.

Now, in a recent interview on the Australian breakfast radio show, The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Priyanka shared how her wedding gown by Ralph Lauren left her with a cramped neck.

While recalling her wedding day, Chopra revealed that she suffered a neck cramp by the evening because of the massively long veil of her custom made Ralph Lauren gown. Priyanka reportedly wanted one of the longest veils in the world for her wedding gown but the podcast host revealed that the longest veil was worn by a woman who had a veil as long as '15 football fields'.

Sharing her experience with the 75-feet-long veil, Priyanka said, "I still had a cramp on my neck from that one that evening. If mine at 75 feet was so heavy, and sewn on to my hair, then I could just imagine that woman's tulle, 15 football fields?"

Priyanka also shared her reaction after she googled about the longest veil. "I googled it when we were having the conversation about my veil and I was like, 'okay I'm out of this race. I'm not even going to try, as competitive as I am."

Meanwhile, the international couple often share mushy pictures on social media and have become an epitome for couple goals. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in films like Text For You, Matrix 4 and Amazon series, Citadel. The shooting for the latter is currently underway in London.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Valentine's Day Surprise For Each Other Is Love Personified; See Pictures

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra And Her Pooch Diana Receive Advice From IG Fashion Mogul Tika