Priyanka Chopra Recalls Her Encounter With Young Fan Who Waited For Her Several Weekends Outside Her House

It is known to all that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon and owing to the same reason, she enjoys a massive fan following among youngsters. In her recent tete-a-tete with an international magazine, Priyanka opened up about an unusual encounter with a young fan who waited for several weekends outside her house with the hope to meet her.

While speaking to Grazia UK, when the Bajirao Mastani actress was asked to share a 'bizarre' fan experience, she rather recalled a 'scary' encounter with a young fan, which ended up being a sweet one.

She said, "It wasn't bizarre, it was kind of like scary. This kid... when I lived in Mumbai, was in a boarding school and he was like in sixth grade. On the weekends, he used to tell the school that he was going to meet his family. He used to tell his family that he's going out with his friends but would actually come outside my apartment. Fifth or sixth grade... in Mumbai... and just stand there for hours hoping for my car to come. And then security finally called me and said that this kid just hangs out there every weekend and he kept doing this for three or four weekends and then I realised what was going on. One time I was home and I called him upstairs and had a conversation."

Priyanka further added that after meeting him, she realised that he just wanted to be like her hence, he was so desperate to meet her in person. She further added that he wanted to hang out with her, because he thought that she would be fun to hang out with.

"It just really moved me that he felt that knowing me from watching interviews or movies that I could be a friend. So I decided to be a friend and I called his parents that he was here, he was with me and he was safe. And we sent him back to school. We stayed in touch for a couple of years. It was not crazy, it was a sweet one," added Priyanka.

With respect to work, Priyanka is currently busy promoting her latest Hollywood release The Matrix Resurrections.