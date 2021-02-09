Priyanka Chopra Recalls How A Director Told Her To Undergo Plastic Surgery; Says She Felt 'Stunned & Small'

For the longest time, there were rumours about actress Priyanka Chopra having gone under the knife. People gossiped about how the Aitraaz actress had lightened her skin, corrected her nose and enhanced her lips for a fuller look. She was even called "Plastic Chopra" by many of them.

In an interview ahead of the release of her memoir 'Unfinished', Priyanka has broken her silence on rumours of getting plastic surgery done. While speaking with Asian Style Magazine, the Quantico actress addressed the tag and revealed why she has elaborately spoken on this topic in her memoir.

Priyanka was quoted as saying, "I didn't write about these things now to clarify anything to anyone. I was in a place in my life where I sat down and wrote about the milestones in my life. These happened to be those things, that I'd kept personal in my heart, things I've been affected by."

She further continued, "I'm a woman in the entertainment business, which is kind of patriarchal, I had to be very tough. When Entertainers show their weakness, people enjoy pulling you down. I learnt to keep my walls up. I kept them up, did my job and didn't talk about the things I overcame. I'm much older and self-assured now, which makes it easier to discuss things from the past. This book is not me offering any form of clarification. It's a story of my life from my eyes."

As per a report in the Independent, The White Tiger actress, in her memoir, has narrated an incident in which after she was crowned Miss World in 2000, the first director she met with, suggested that she should have a 'b**b job done and fix her 'proportions.

Priyanka wrote in her memoir, "After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a b**b job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my b*tt."

She continued, "If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I'd need to have my proportions 'fixed', and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment."

The actress further revealed that she left the meeting feeling "stunned and small". Soon afterwards, she parted ways from her manager.

Well, Priyanka's shocking relevation exposes the ugly side of showbiz! Coming back to the actress's memoir 'Unfinished', it is slated to hit the bookshelves on February 11, 2021.

