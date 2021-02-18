Priyanka Chopra Recalls The Exact Moment She Fell In Love With Nick Jonas: My Knees Buckled

We have seen their journey from lovers to newlyweds and have adored them with all our hearts. We are speaking about none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas- one of the most loved couples of B-town. Priyanka, who's currently busy promoting her memoir Unfinished, reminisced about her dating days and revealed when she realised her true feelings for Nick.

In an interactive session during a promotional event, Priyanka told Nick, "You remember when I came to the studio, after the Dodgers game?" to which Nick replied saying, "So we meet once, don't see each other for a year, hang out again briefly, then it's another year before we say 'let's give this a shot'."

He further stated, "We go to the Hollywood Bowl, it's an amazing, magical night; go to the Dodgers game the next day, which was a confirmation that this wasn't a fluke, and that we really liked each other."

Spilling the beans about her love story with Nick, the Aitraaz actress further revealed, "So I came to the studio with a friend of mine, and I was really shaken up by your whole energy."

Priyanka further added that she loves that when her husband wants something, nothing can come in his way. He'll just make the whole world believe in what he believes in.

"And that's what was happening with me; I was going along with this energy. The moment when I felt that my knees buckled was when you were conducting this choir of these amazing gospel singers," concluded Chopra with a pretty smile on her face.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018, and since then the two has been giving their fans major couple goals. From posting lovey-dovey pictures with each other to boasting about each other, the duo leaves no stone unturned to show the world that they're a perfect match for each other.

