Priyanka Chopra Receives A Flower Bouquet From Hubby Nick Jonas Before Her Citadel Shoot In Spain

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her much-awaited show Citadel in Spain. The actress has been shooting for the show for quite some time now but before her Spain schedule for the same, she received a lovely surprise from her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka took to her social media handle to share a picture of the flower bouquet that the singer surprised her with.

Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of a pink flower bouquet on her Instagram story. She tagged her husband Nick Jonas on the same and captioned it with a heart emoji. Take a look at a part from her social media post.

Talking about the show Citadel, it has been created by the Russo Brothers and Patrick Moran. The show also stars Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Roland Moller in lead roles. Priyanka Chopra had recently revealed that she had gotten injured on the sets of the series.

Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Is Diplomatic, But She Is Mirchi; 'If I Go Off, I Go Off'

However, Priyanka Chopra is also making sure to spend some quality time with her husband Nick Jonas. She also took a break from her shooting schedule to celebrate her husband's birthday on September 16. The Sky Is Pink actor shared a series of stories on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen cheering for the Jonas Brother's concert.

Priyanka Chopra's Sun-Kissed No Make-Up Pic Has Husband Nick Jonas Love-Struck; Latter Says Wish You Were Here

In a recent interview with Times Lit Fest, Priyanka Chopra had spoken about her relationship with Nick Jonas and also gave a glimpse into their personalities. The White Tiger actress had said, "He (Nick Jonas)'s a diplomat, you know? Whereas I'm just like a Mirchi you know, if I go off, I go off." Talking about what she learnt from love, Priyanka had added, "That's the end game and that doesn't just mean loving your partner, but it means also loving your parents and family. I really believe love makes the world go round. And the only way to love is to go deeply and fully and give yourself completely."



On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has also collaborated with Nick Jonas to produce a Broadway show titled Chicken And Biscuits. She also shared pictures of Nick bonding with the team of the show. The actress described the show to be 'a feel-good comedy that will feed your soul.'