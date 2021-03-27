Priyanka Chopra Had A Sassy Reply For A Fan Who Questioned Her For Not Inviting Him To Her Wedding

Priyanka Chopra recently conducted a fun chat session with her fans on Twitter. Needless to say, the actor was flooded with loads of questions by her fans and followers. However, one of the fans asked her why was he not invited to her wedding.

The fan also stated that he was in Jaipur around the time when Priyanka had tied the knot with Nick Jonas. For the unversed, the couple had got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jaipur. To this, The White Tiger actor had a sassy reply. She replied to the fan stating that the fact that she does not know him was a contributing factor for him not getting an invitation from her. Take a look at the tweet.

I’m sorry @santoshpatnaik I guess I don’t know you so that could have been a contributing factor. 🤣 https://t.co/NTaKEzIoFU — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 26, 2021

Apart from this, Priyanka was also asked about her upcoming Bollywood project by a fan. Much to the happiness of her fans, the actor said that she will soon announce her Bollywood project the next year. She was last seen in the 2019 movie, The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Another fan asked her that in her memoir Unfinished, she has mentioned that her equation with social media has changed recently. The fan urged the 7 Khoon Maaf actor to remain active on social media as there is a lot of love for her in the same. To this, Priyanka replied that she comes on social media for the love and support of her fans and ignores the negativity.

Priyanka Chopra also gave a useful piece of advice to a fan. The fan asked her during the session that he needs some motivation as he has failed in some of his exams recently. To this, the actor said the solution is perseverance as there is no replacement for hard work. She also wished the fan good luck with his exams.

Priyanka also hinted during the chat session that she may have a secret account on Instagram. When a fan asked her about it, she replied saying, "Lol How Do You Know" with a wink and laughing emoji. The actor who will soon be seen in the series Citadel opposite Richard Madden revealed to a fan that Richard is the 'best' when the fan asked about her experience while shooting with him.