JLF 2021: Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Nick Jonas Swept Her Off Her Feet

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a talk with author Shobhaa De at the virtual version of the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival 2021 today, wherein their interactive session was named 'Unfinished' after the actress' book. Priyanka Chopra got candid about several aspects of her professional and personal life. From talking about her initial days into the showbiz to her fond memories of her father and her equation with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka bared it all.

Talking about her foray into the world of glamour, Priyanka Chopra spoke about how she was a school girl when she was thrown into the world of fashion when she contested in and won the Miss India and Miss World in 2000. She also talked about actresses being replaceable in the year 2000 when she joined the film industry. The actor said, "I was taken from a high school uniform and thrown into the world of fashion. At 18, I went from school to Miss World. When I joined Hindi movies in 2000, it was normal for girls to be replaced by male leads with who they fancied or the flavour of the season. But girls of my generation have changed this."

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her Past Relationships: It Just Always Ended Up Being Toxic

Furthermore, Priyanka Chopra also spoke about the astounding support that she always received from her late father Dr Ashok Chopra even when the latter was battling cancer. She revealed how her father insisted on walking the red carpet with her even when he was in the wheelchair, battling cancer. She said, "My dad took huge pride in how he dressed. There he was fighting cancer and was in a wheelchair and insisted on walking the red carpet with me! He always stood up for me."

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Valentine's Day Surprise For Each Other Is Love Personified; See Pictures

Priyanka Chopra also spoke about her husband Nick Jonas stating how he 'swept her off her feet'. The Sky Is Pink actor credited Nick for respecting her work as well as giving her the required space. Speaking on this, she said, "I am always mind blown that Nick gives me so much of space and respects my work and puts that first. My husband is extremely secure and conscientious and just swept me off my feet. He is my sense of balance and he can share my burdens." Furthermore, talking about the opportunities in the film industry, the actor spoke about people 'expanding the table and being inclusive.' She revealed, "Why do people wish to build walls and reduce the table and the riches on offer. Why can't we expand the table and be inclusive and this truly is a great time for our industry."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has also got her memoir Unfinished featured in the bestseller list of The New York Times. She also shared the same on her social media and expressed her gratitude. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film, The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.