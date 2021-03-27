Priyanka Chopra Reveals An Update On Her Next Bollywood Film; Fans Can't Contain Their Excitement

Here's some good news for all Priyanka Chopra fans! The actress will soon be seen in a Bollywood film which is most likely to release next year. The Quantico star made this revelation during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter.

One of her fans asked, "What's your next upcoming bollywood movie?" Without revealing any details or divulging any details, PeeCee replied, "Next Year!!!" The actress was last seen in Shonali Bose's 2019 The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

Meanwhile, fans couldn't contain their excitement after Priyanka shared an update on her next Bollywood movie. A netizen wrote, "OMG OMG OMG....We have a year!!! haha thanks PCJ" Another fan wrote, "I'm freaking out ! I SCREAMED."

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Priyanka had dropped a hint that she might soon be seen in a Bollywood film.

The actress was quoted as saying, "I really want to do Hindi movies as long as people have me. But, the problem is I am still building my career in America. So, it's taking a little bit of my energy and time to be able to focus on that. It took me 10 years to focus in Bollywood and eventually, be at the place where I was. It required years of building. You don't get things overnight. So, I want to balance both. I want to do a Hindi film next year. I am very excited about one of them. We are working on scheduling."

Meanwhile, during her 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter, Priyanka also talked about the negativity she faces on social media.

A fan asked, "In your book you described how your eqn with social media has changed. PC there is so much love for you too. Please do keep coming back. We missed this u #AskPCJ. To this, Priyanka responded, "Yes it did but im only here for the love and support. I don't hear the rest. Thx for all the fun videos vibhanshu @VersoVibh_."

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the spy series Citadel. The project banked by Amazon, is directed by Russo Brothers of Avengers fame.

