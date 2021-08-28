Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Injury From Shooting Her Upcoming Series Citadel

Priyanka Chopra may have made her fans concerned about her in her latest social media post. The actress revealed that she has suffered an injury while shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. Priyanka had shared a bloodstained selfie of herself on her Instagram story wherein she can be seen having some injuries on her face. She asked her fans which injury is real and which one is fake.

One of the fans replied to her that the injury on her forehead is fake while that on her cheek is real. However, Priyanka Chopra replied to the fan with a thumbs down emoji indicating that the answer is wrong. The Sky Is Pink actress then showed that she has instead suffered a cut in the middle of her right eyebrow. The gash on her eyebrow was visible in her reply to the fan. Take a look at the picture.

Well, we wish that Priyanka Chopra recovers soon. Meanwhile, talking about her web series Citadel, the show also stars Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden and is executive produced by the Russo Brothers who are the creators of Avengers: Endgame. The White Tiger actress has been shooting for the Amazon Prime series for quite some time now in London.

Recently pictures from the sets of Citadel went viral on social media. The pictures showed Priyanka Chopra swinging off the harness along with actor Richard Madden, while another pic shows Priyanka shooting on the ground while pointing a gun at the camera. The actress reportedly also was seen in a combat vehicle armed with guns.

The pictures further showed Priyanka Chopra donning a body-hugging costume with simple makeup and her hair tied in two crown braids. Meanwhile, Richard Madden could be seen in an armed uniform with modern armour, belt and gloves. A couple of other pictures from the sets showed them chilling between shots and having fun shooting. Take a look at them.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra sent her fans into a frenzy when she announced her upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. It is touted to be a quirky film based on a girls' road trip.