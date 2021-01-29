Priyanka Chopra Expresses Happiness For Her Fans’ Love For Barfi; Says ‘Did Not Win Awards Or Appreciation’

Priyanka Chopra recently graced the talk show, Hot Ones. The actor tasted some spicy sauces of the world on the show and also answered some of the questions quipped to her by the host, Sean Evans. During this interaction, Priyanka made an interesting revelation about her 2012 film, Barfi which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz in pivotal roles.

Priyanka Chopra was asked by Sean to name that one film of hers which makes her the happiest on being mentioned by her fans. The actor was quick to reply with Barfi. The White Tiger actor revealed that she was extremely happy that her fans went on to like her role in the film as she did not win much awards or appreciation that year. Priyanka stated, 'This movie called Barfi I did, makes me really happy, my fans really liked it because I didn't expect. I also didn't win any of the awards that year, I also didn't get a lot of appreciation, but I got a lot from the fans.'

Apart from that, Priyanka Chopra also answered some fun questions related to the taste buds on the show. She was asked by the host on naming that one Indian dish which one can find on any restaurant in abroad. To this, Priyanka replied with biryani stating how that dish is popular amongst both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The actor also revealed her favourite pickles to be mango, chilli, garlic and lime.

