priyanka-chopra-reveals-she-burnt-herself-with-curling-iron-right-before-the-miss-world-2000-pageant

Priyanka Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to promote her memoir Unfinished, which chronicles her journey right from facing racism in childhood in the US to making it big in Bollywood. Recently, Priyanka graced The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and reminisced about an accident that took place during the Miss World 2000 pageant.

Priyanka revealed that right before going on stage, she ended up burning herself with a curling iron and it left a scar on her forehead, which she had to hide with a concealer and her hair.

"I have this crazy tendril down my face. At that time, I tried to play it cool as if it was a choice but it really wasn't. I was trying to curl my hair and there was like, 90 girls backstage, and everyone was moving around and getting their hair and make-up done. I was trying to curl my hair and somebody jostled me. I burnt myself and the skin scabbed," recounted the Bajirao Mastani actress.

She further added, "I had like this big mark which I had to conceal with concealer and that big tendril. Every time I look back at that picture, I am like, 'The choice of the tendril! Really!'"

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Recalls Having Neck Cramps From Her 75-foot-long Veil On Her Wedding Day

On a related note, Priyanka's memoir is garnering praise from all corners and just within a few days of its release, it featured in the New York Times' best-sellers list.

Recently, Sonali Bendre also urged her fans and followers to give Priyanka's memoir a read, and recommended every parent with a girl child to feel inspired and give their daughters wings to fly and rule the world like PeeCee.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her Past Relationships: It Just Always Ended Up Being Toxic