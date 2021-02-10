Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Quit A Film After Director Said Her 'Panties Should Be Seen' In A Seductive Song

Priyanka Chopra in her memoir titled Unfinished has unveiled several bizarre experiences she had during the early stages of her career. She also opened up about the 'patriarchy and favouritism' that exists in Bollywood.

Recalling one such incident, she wrote about filming of a seductive song sequence. Priyanka recalled that it required her to strip off her clothes, one item at a time. Because it was a long song, Priyanka asked the director if she should wear extra layers, so that she wouldn't be 'down to skin way too fast'.

"The director suggested I speak to my stylist, so I called him and briefly explained the situation, then passed the phone to the director. Standing right in front of me, the director said, "Jo bhi ho, chaddiyan dikhni chahiyen. Nahi toh log picture kyon dekhne aayenge?" Which translates as "whatever happens, panties should be seen. Otherwise, why would people come to watch the movie?" wrote Priyanka.

The actress went on to share that she decided to quit the film which left the director livid, and he paid a visit to her on the sets of another film in an 'agitated' state. Her co-star Salman Khan, had to intervene.

Talking about why she chose to quit, Pee Cee added, "I was ready to go full-out as a temptress in the number. The director's words and tone, though, conveyed that he regarded me in a way that I found unacceptable."

According to a Zoom report, Priyanka also talked about her first interaction with a filmmaker after being crowned Miss World in 2000. The actress shared that she was objectified and was suggested to go under the knife. Chopra who is now a global star is gearing up for some of the biggest and most anticipated projects, including Matrix 4, Text For You, Citadel and others.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Felt Devastated And Hopeless After Her Botched Nose Surgery; Says 'I Wasn't Me Anymore'

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Recalls How She Once Hid Her Boyfriend In The Closet When Her Aunt Returned Home