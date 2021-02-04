Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Meaning Behind Her Matching Tattoos With Hubby Nick Jonas

If you are a Priyanka Chopra fan, you can't have missed the words "Daddy's lil girl..." scrawled along her right wrist. The actress got that tattoo after her father Dr. Ashok Chopra's demise in 2013. But do you folks know that the Quantico actress has another set of interesting tattoos? This time, it's to express her love for her singer-husband Nick Jonas.

The couple had got identical tattoos on their first engagement anniversary. In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Priyanka revealed the heartwarming reason behind their matching tattoos.

The actress was quoted as saying, "When we got engaged, Nick told me I checked all his boxes. So on the one-year anniversary of our engagement, we got matching tattoos to celebrate that: mine behind my ears, his on his arm - it's a check on one side and a box on the other."

Awww, we must say, these two are hashtag couple goals!

After a whirlwind romance, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged on July 20, 2018. In an interview with Harpers Bazaar magazine, Nick revealed how he had proposed to his ladylove. The singer shut down a Tiffany & Co store in London so that he could choose the perfect ring and then whisked her off to Crete for her birthday. He then waited until midnight to go down on his knee to pop the question. Post a hush-hush engagement ceremony, the couple got hitched in a lavish twin wedding ceremony on December 1, 2018.

Speaking about work, Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her recently released Netflix film The White Tiger. The flick helmed by Rahmin Bahrani, is an adaptation of Arvind Adiga's bestseller by the same name.

