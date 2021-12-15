Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happy Marriage With Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to shell out major couple goals and paint the town red with their love. The two also celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary earlier this month. The actress who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie, The Matrix Resurrections, spoke about the secret behind her happy marriage with the singer. She also added that this is the secret behind most happy marriages.

Talking to Etimes about the same, Priyanka Chopra said, "I think just being honest and needing each other's company, obviously. Communication, having fun with each other. I think that's the most important key, is to be able to enjoy each other's company and just have a good time."

Apart from this, The Sky Is Pink actress also revealed that her husband Nick Jonas has liked her upcoming movie The Matrix Resurrections. Priyanka Chopra said, "My husband has seen the movie, so he loves it. And I think just for everyone, whether it's my mom, my extended family, my husband, I think it's just the excitement around being a part of something that we all sort of grew up on, it's an exciting time leading up to the premiere."

Meanwhile, earlier Priyanka Chopra revealed to Access Hollywood that her The Matrix Resurrections co-star Keanu Reeves is indeed the 'nicest guy in Hollywood.' The White Tiger actress recalled her first day of shoot wherein she had returned to the sets after six months of lockdown. Priyanka said, "I was nervous when I first came in. I remember at the end of the day, [Keanu] came to me when I had all my lines and he said to me, 'That was hard, and you got through it and really well done. It's just so nice when you have been through that through the day, and someone else acknowledges it and is like, 'Great job. You did a good job.' It was just something that I needed to hear."

On the work front, apart from this movie, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the Amazon Prime series, The Citadel. She recently wrapped up the shooting for the same. Priyanka will also be seen in the much-awaited girl's road trip movie titled Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.