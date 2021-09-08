Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Trailer Release Date Of Her Film Matrix 4, Asks Fans To Choose From Two Pills

Priyanka Chopra has given an exciting update about her upcoming film Matrix 4. The actress has taken to her social media handle to announce the release date of the trailer of the movie. The trailer of Matrix 4 will be released tomorrow (September 9) at 6 am.

Apart from that the actress also asked fans to choose between a red and a blue pill after clicking the link on her Instagram bio. Priyanka Chopra hinted that the pills will show a different experience to the fans of what Matrix 4 has to offer. The Sky Is Pink actress captioned the same stating, "Yep! it's almost time to take that pill. Trailer Thursday at 6 AM PT (6:30 pm IST). Go ahead and click the link in my bio to experience it yourself. The choice is yours." Take a look at her post.

On clicking on the red pill on Priyanka Chopra's Instagram bio, one is directed towards a voiceover by actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who is part of the star cast of Matrix 4. The actor can be heard saying, "This is the moment for you to show us what is real but that couldn't be further from the truth. Could be this is the first day of the rest of your life but if you want it, you gotta fight for it."

While selecting the blue pill, one can hear the voiceover of How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris who will also be seen in the film. He can be seen telling in a sinister manner the difference between a thing that is happening in the reality and something that is mere fiction. This concept of giving hints about the movie may inevitably make fans excited for the trailer.

Talking about Matrix 4, it has been helmed by Lana Wachowski. It stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff along with Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The earlier movies of the Matrix franchise included the 1999 movie Matrix and the films The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions both of which were released in 2003.