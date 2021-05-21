Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why Andaaz Will Always Have A Special Place In Her Heart

After making the nation proud by winning the Miss World crown in 2000, Priyanka Chopra made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Sunny Deol's The Hero: The Love Story Of A Spy in 2003. In the same year, the actress featured as one of the female leads in Akshay Kumar's Andaaz. The movie marked the acting debut of another beauty queen Lara Dutta.

From then till now, Priyanka Chopra has come a long way, and is today known as an global icon whose repertoire includes many memorable films and achievements.

Andaaz helmed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Suneel Darshan, will be clocking 18 years on May 23, 2021. For actress Priyanka Chopra, the film will always have a special place in her heart. Revealing the reason behind the same, the actress said, "Andaaz will always have a special place in my heart because it was one the first films I signed and started filming for. I will always remember Suneel Darshan & Raj Kanwar fondly for taking a chance on a newbie with no experience, Lara and Akshay for being such understanding and supportive co-stars."

Priyanka further added, "As Lara has said before, we were such kaccha papads. but this film gave us the confidence to believe that we could actually make this dream a reality. To this day, I remember standing in the back of the theatre, watching in shock and awe as the audience reacted so positively to the film. Thank you to the whole team for everything and for the most amazing memories."

On the other hand, filmmaker Suneel Darshan said that the fresh and youthful elixir of beauty queens Lara Dutta & Priyanka Chopra who were introduced opposite Akshay Kumar and Nadeem Shravan's smash-hit music ensured its resounding success.

Earlier in an interview, Priyanka Chopra had recalled how she was scolded by choreographer Raju Khan for not getting her dance steps right when they were filming a romantic song for Andaaz in South Africa.

Andaaz revolves around a man Raj (Akshay Kumar) who agrees to get hitched to another girl Jiya (Priyanka Chopra) after his childhood sweetheart Kajal (Lara Dutta) gets married to another guy. However, things get complicated when he discovers that Kajal is Jiya's widowed sister-in-law. The film was a box office success.

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming OTT project in London.