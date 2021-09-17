Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Stopped Singing; Says She Realised That It Was Not Working Up To Her Standards

There's no denying that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon and she has added many feathers to her hat. From being an actor acting to a philanthropist, she has done everything with aplomb. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Priyanka discussed why she stopped investing herself in music and said that she realised that it was not working up to her standards.

She told Times Of India, "It looks like I'm the person who's choosing everything in my life, but it's not true. I'm just like anybody else. I have spent a lot of time invested in things which were just not working, and I just stayed and stayed, but at some point, you have to choose yourself."

She further added, "Like, when I take my music, for example, I stayed to try it, but I had to recognise when it was not living up to my standards. I knew that it was futile to spend more time there and that's important to understand."

Priyanka further said that she does not believe that one failure can define any person.

When asked about what prompted her to write her memoir, Priyanka said that she has been a very private person in her life, but being home for six months during COVID-19 pandemic helped her to dig deep.

"So, once I decided to write my memoir, I had to plan whether I was just going to skim the surface as I have done for the last 20 years of being in entertainment or go deeper. I chose to dig deep. I just wanted people to know me. I wanted to give people an insight into what my truth for me is," averred the Bajirao Mastani actress.