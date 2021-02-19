Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Was 'Kicked Out' From Her Pet Dog Gino's Instagram Account

We all know that Priyanka Chopra is a dog lover. She loves sharing sweet moments with her pet pooches named Diana, Gino and Panda, on her social media handle. In fact, her much-loved chihuahua Diana is an Instagram influencer herself. All the three dogs have their own social media accounts.

Priyanka who is currently busy promoting her recently released memoir 'Unfinished,' shared a hilarious anecdote related to pet pooch Gino. The actress revealed that she was banned from using Gino's Instagram account due to an Instagram policy.

Priyanka said, "I was editing Gino's profile because I love Gino's personality and they, Instagram, asked me how old he was and I said 'he was under one years old," adding that one cannot have an Instagram account for someone his age.

As per the Instagram policies, the account holder must be at least 13 years old. The user policy states, "Accounts that represent someone under the age of 13 must clearly state in the account's bio that the account is managed by a parent or manager."

Priyanka revealed that she got "kicked out" of Gino's account because of this reason and added, "I am working on it, it should be back up."

Her hubby Nick Jonas who was also a part of that interview, quickly added, "This is why my wife's so amazing because she's incredibly honest."

Prior their first wedding anniversary, Priyanka Chopra had surprised Nick with a puppy, a German Shepherd puppy. The couple named him Gino. Later, Nick had given his fans a sneak-peek of his anniversary gift and posted, "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra ❤️ 🐕."

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her Past Relationships: It Just Always Ended Up Being Toxic

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra And Her Pooch Diana Receive Advice From IG Fashion Mogul Tika