Priyanka Chopra's Appreciation Post For Hubby Nick Jonas: Not Even A Cracked Rib Can Stop This Force Of Nature

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to give us major couple goals with their sweet gestures for each other. The actress who has been shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel in London, recently flew down to the US to accompany her musician-husband Nick Jonas to the Billboard Music Awards.

Dressed in a shimmery nude gown with a thigh-high slit, the actress set the red carpet on fire with her hubby Nick who looked dapper in a green pair of pants, shirt and jacket. Priyanka shared some candid pictures with the Jealous singer on her Instagram page.

She even penned a sweet note for Nick in which she wrote that she is proud of him and how he inspires her everyday.

Priyanka wrote, "Husband appreciation post😍. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!"

In response, Nick dropped a heart and a heart-eyed emoticon on Priyanka's post.

For the unversed, Nick Jonas was hospitalized after getting injured on the sets of his upcoming show. Later, when he appeared on the show The Voice, he opened up about his injuries and revealed that he suffered a cracked rib along with a few bumps and bruises.

Last week, it was officially announced that Priyanka Chopra would be presenting at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. The official Twitter handle of Billboard Music Awards had tweeted, "@priyankachopra is presenting at the #BBMAs !! this Sunday at 8ET/5PT on NBC Party popper''.

A source close to Priyanka was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, "Priyanka is coming to LA from working in London to help Nick with his injury and to give him support. They have limited time in LA together, so she wanted to be there to support him."

Despite suffering a rib injury in a bike accident, Nick chose to host and perform at the Billboard Music Awards 2021.