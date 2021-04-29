Nick Jonas Follows Wife Priyanka Chopra's Footsteps, Asks Fans To Support India Amidst COVID-19 Second Wave

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra's husband and singer Nick Jonas has now come forward to ask his fans and followers to help India as it battles the disastrous COVID-19 second wave. The singer took to his social media handle to ask his fans to donate and support their foundation and initiative to help the people in India battling the virus. His post saw many fans lauding his effort to spread the much-needed awareness around the same.

Talking about his post, Nick shared the initiative that is a collaboration between the Priyanka Chopra Jonas Foundation and the Give India donation fund. The initiative urged people to come together to help India fight the biggest global outbreak. In the caption of the same, the 'Sucker For You' singer stated that "India needs our help. Please give what you can. I love you India." Take a look at his post.

Priyanka also shared a video on her Twitter handle that was also posted on the Instagram page of the Give India donation platform. The White Tiger actor could be heard saying in the same that the situation currently is serious because while sitting in London, she is hearing frightening things from her friends and family in India. The actor stated how there are no rooms in the ICU, the hospitals are full, there is a lack of oxygen supplies along with mass cremations at the crematoriums due to the rapidly increasing number of deaths. The Sky Is Pink actor concluded the same stating, "India is my home and India is bleeding." Take a look at her video.

Earlier Priyanka had also clarified to a user about the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccination. A user tweeted to the actor stating that most people are afraid to take the vaccines for fear of side effects on their health. On this, the 7 Khoon Maaf actor replied to the fan stating, "I understand and it's important people seek more info or speak with a doctor if they have concerns. Vaccines work and throughout history have saved millions of lives and eradicated diseases like Smallpox and Polio in India."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is shooting for her upcoming series Citadel that also stars Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden. She will also be seen in Hollywood projects like Text For You and Matrix 4. Nick Jonas on the other hand can be seen as one of the panelist in the singing reality show, The Voice.