Priyanka Chopra's 'Lean, Mean & All Of 17' Picture Leaves Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif & Others Gushing

Global icon Priyanka Chopra was recently in mood for a throwback. The actress travelled the past and pulled out a throwback picture from her archives which made for a priceless memory.

Priyanka shared a throwback picture from her teenage days and captioned it as, "Lean, mean and all of 17!!!" She also used the hashtag "#Unfinished," which is the title of her memoir in her post. In the snap, the actress has black hipsters teamed up with a white and golden patterned crop top inside a black over the jacket. A lean PeeCee is seen flaunting her million dollar smile.

Priyanka Chopra's throwback picture left her colleagues from the film industry quite impressed. Her fellow Miss India winners Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza wrote, "I know this girl." While Katrina Kaif and Rajkummar Rao dropped a bunch of heart emoticons, PeeCee's Krrish co-star Hrithik Roshan found the throwback "sweet." "So cute," wrote Preity Zinta.

Last year, in an interview with Tatler magazine, Priyanka had revealed that her late father had banned her from wearing tight clothes as a teenager.

Sharing her father's reaction to her homecoming from US, the actress told the magazine, "I'd left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn't know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks," further revealed that he had even put bars on her windows and banned her from wearing tight clothes after boys started following her from school. "We had a big clash of egos," the actress was quoted as saying. However, later, PeeCee and her father went on to become the best of friends.

With respect to work, Priyanka recently announced the wrap up of her upcoming English romantic film Text For You. The actress is also awaiting the release of her Netflix film The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.

