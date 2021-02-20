Priyanka Chopra's Manager Reveals 'Prominent People' From Hindi Film Industry Were Negative About The Actress

Priyanka Chopra's association with her manager Anjula Acharia dates back to 2009 when the latter along with music producer Jimmy Iovine decided to bring an Indian star to the States. Under their label called Desi Hits/Interscope, the actress made her music debut in 2012 with the single, In My City. Soon, Anjula played an important role in putting Priyanka on American television and the world stage.

Recently, in an interview with Forbes magazine, Anjula revealed that she was initially warned by some 'prominent people' in the Hindi film industry from signing the Quantico star. She recalled how she was told at a dinner party that she was wasting her time (by signing Priyanka).

Anjula was quoted as saying by the magazine, "I remember when I first signed Priyanka, there were a lot of people, particularly in India, who were so negative. I was at this dinner, at my friend Manish Goyal's house in New York, with some prominent people from the Hindi film industry and they were just so negative about her. They were like, 'She is never going to work, I don't know why you are wasting your time', blah blah."

She further continued, "I remember feeling really hurt actually, at the time. I remember being like, 'Am I wasting my time?' But this is where your self-belief comes in. It seemed like a crazy dream, right, to bring somebody from India to Hollywood? But I got to tell you, when I look in Priyanka's eyes, I just believe. Priyanka is just undeniable, she is a disruptor."

Anjula said that she chose to go with her instincts and played her bets on the actress. Over a period of time, Priyanka proved her naysayers wrong by being a global domination in every sense. From starring in international projects to slaying the red carpet with her stunning appearances, the actress has earned fans all across the globe.

Anjula is Priyanka's wing woman who has a huge role in orchestrating the actress's successful career in the west. In her memoir 'Unfinished', PeeCee has expressed her gratitude to Anjula for dreaming big with her.

