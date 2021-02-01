Priyanka Chopra's Memoir Unfinished Will Not Include Things That Don't Matter To Her Anymore

Ever since Priyanka Chopra announced her memoir 'Unfinished', there's a lot of curiosity around the book. Fans are excited to know what revelations PeeCee will be making about her journey in the much-anticipated book.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the Quantico actress opened up about her memoir and revealed that her book will include only the things that matter to her in the present. The acress explained that she doesn't intend to hide things from her readers, but only wants to talk about things that are true to her now.

Priyanka told Film Companion, "I was honest about things that mattered to me and my journey right now. Which is why I mean that this is a very honest reflection of where I am at the moment. I didn't edit my book in a way that 'this is something I don't want to talk about' or 'this is something I can'. If it is true to me in the moment, it is in the book. If it doesn't matter to me, it is not in the book. It is very honest telling of that tale."

While speaking with noted film critic and journalist Anupama Chopra, the actress revealed that initially, she thought of writing 'Unfinished' in a format of letters to her younger self. But, when she sat down to write the book, she realized how few memories she had of her life. That's when she began to jot down moments and milestones that she could remember, and spun a book around it.

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished is scheduled to hit the bookshelves on February 9.

In the same interview, The White Tiger actress also dropped a hint that she will be seen in a Hindi film soon.

"I really want to do Hindi movies as long as people have me. But, the problem is I am still building my career in America. So, it's taking a little bit of my energy and time to be able to focus on that. It took me 10 years to focus in Bollywood and eventually, be at the place where I was. It required years of building. You don't get things overnight. So, I want to balance both. I want to do a Hindi film next year. I am very excited about one of them. We are working on scheduling. But as a producer, I am definitely looking at and doing a lot of work in Hindi which may or may not star me. But, it will really have some cool envelope-pushing content," the actress was quoted as saying.

