priyanka-chopra-says-age-difference-is-never-a-hurdle-between-her-and-nick-jonas-in-their-marriage

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who got married to Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018, spoke about her married life to a leading daily, and averred that age difference between her and her husband never played a spoilsport in their marriage.

While speaking to The Sunday Times, when she was asked about the age difference between her and Nick, Priyanka said, "Nick took to India like a fish to water. But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other's habits and each other's likes. So it's more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard."

Priyanka and Nick got married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in the presence of their families and close friends. The duo had both Christian and Indian Hindu wedding, and left the entire world gushing over their love-filled pictures.

Speaking about Nick, Priyanka said, "It's so comforting to find a person who is in your corner. Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I'm just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and I'm so grateful to have a partner in doing that."

Priyanka, who's currently quarantining with Nick in the US, also shared that the lockdown gave them a lovely chance to spend more time with each other.

The Bajirao Mastani actress said, "Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I'm really blessed by. Because with both of our careers it's hard to find that kind of time."

With respect to work, Priyanka is currently gearing up for the release of The White Tiger, which also casts Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film will release on Netflix on January 22, 2021.