priyanka-chopra-says-her-engagement-ring-worth-rs-2-crore-is-her-most-cherished-jewellery

During her recent conversation with Vogue Arabia actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that she is very sentimental about her engagement ring, because of the beautiful memories attached to it. Priyanka got married in 2018, and to propose the Barfi actress, her husband Nick Jonas had closed down a Tiffany store to buy the engagement ring. Reportedly, the ring's cost was around two crore.

Priyanka Chopra Sets The Dance Floor On Fire On THIS Shah Rukh Khan Song At Her Diwali Bash, Watch Video

While speaking to Vogue Arabia, PeeCee opened up on her most cherished piece of jewellery which was gifted to her and said, "If I don't say my engagement ring my husband [Nick Jonas] will kill me. Kidding!"

She further added, "I have to say it was my engagement ring because it was unexpected and I'm very sentimental about the jewellery that I wear, it's always associated with memories for me so I'd definitely say that."

During the same conversation, when Priyanka was asked about her perfect version of paradise, she rather gave a heart-winning reply and said, "My version of paradise is being with my loved ones. I love being surrounded by my family, my friends, being at home. In Urdu and in Hindi, we say "jannat". So for me, my jannat would be my home."

Priyanka Chopra's Diwali Photoshoot Is Filled With Sparkles & Love

Priyanka visited Dubai to launch Bulgari's new collection.

Sharing a few pictures from her Dubai trip on her Instagram page, Priyanka wrote, "What a wonderful day with my @bulgari family in Dubai. It was such an honor to launch the Jannah collection today. It's incredible labor of love created by two passionate, powerful women, @lucia_silvestri and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Al Nahyan, both of whom I admire tremendously. This collection is an homage to heritage, culture and a perfect amalgamation of the east and the west."

"I also have to give a special shout out to #MohamedBenchellal. Congratulations on winning the vogue fashion prize as well as the fashion trust Arabia award. Sustainable fashion is the need of the hour and thank you @luxurylaw for recognising incredible talent from the world for me," added Priyanka.