Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Is Diplomatic, But She Is Mirchi; 'If I Go Off, I Go Off'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are love, and we love to hear them when they speak about each other. Recently, while speaking at Times Lit Fest, Priyanka opened up about her husband Nick and said that he's a diplomatic, but she is like a 'mirchi'. "He's a diplomat, you know? Whereas, I'm just like a mirchi you know, if I go off, I go off," said Priyanka.

When asked about what lessons she has learnt from love, she said that love is the most crucial thing in her life, and the only way to love is to dedicate yourself completely.

"That's the end game and that doesn't just mean loving your partner, but it means also loving your parents and family. I really believe love makes the world go round. And the only way to love is to go deeply and fully and give yourself completely," added the Bajirao Mastani actress.

Speaking about her marriage, Priyanka said that one thing that her marriage has taught her is to be a cheerleader.

During the same conversation, Priyanka also spoke about her family and said that her family always taught her to be strong. Priyanka went on to add that she might feel like she is very close to being broken, but she is self-sufficient enough that nothing can break her, because of her family support.

"Failures of any type, rejection of any kind, when you have a family that gives you such a sense of support, that no matter what happens, I can come back to my parents and say I messed up and they'll still be in my corner. That kind of confidence gives a child a really large sense of self. Through a lot of ups and downs, it kept me steady, it kept me from drowning. I give a lot of credit to my family support," asserted Priyanka.