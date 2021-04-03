Priyanka Chopra Says Pup Diana Heals Her Heart And Makes Her More Human

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her bond with her pooch Diana during an interview with Financial Times and revealed that Diana ended up taking care of her while he was mourning her father's death. Chopra had adopted Diana after meeting for the first time during a Buzzfeed interview. Four years ago, while surrounded by puppies, Priyanka first took notice of the North Shore Rescue pup that had clung to her.

Recalling how Diana had chosen her, Priyanka revealed, "I was mourning my father's death, I didn't know anybody - I was working on Quantico for ABC and going back home on my own. One day, I was doing an interview with BuzzFeed, and they unleashed all these puppies on me and I was supposed to answer questions when I was handling them. Diana kind of hid under my arm. I just fell in love with her and had to take her home."

Chopra added that Diana is the first pup she took care of alone and had no idea what to do as she was alone in New York City. "It was Diana I snuggled into, and Diana who barked whenever the door opened. With Diana, I had somebody to take care of and, in return, she took care of me. I feel that about my pups in such a big way. If you look after them, they really look after you; they heal your heart. They make us more human."

Diana reportedly had been separated from her mother only after three weeks of her birth and suffered from separation anxiety. The global star reveals that Diana grew up on sets and often travels with Priyanka. "I don't think she saw a lot of love. She didn't like to be left alone, even in another room. She'd scratch the door up. She's gotten much better, but I still can't leave her," Priyanka added.

Priyanka has created an Instagram page for Diana as Diana Chopra Jonas which has a following of 168 thousand users. She reportedly has also featured in several of the actress' public appearances including magazine shoots. Diana's pictures with Nick and Priyanka often go viral on social media.

ALSO READ: Holi For Priyanka Chopra With Nick Jonas & In-Laws Is All About Celebrating Loved Ones

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Had A Sassy Reply For A Fan Who Questioned Her For Not Inviting Him To Her Wedding