Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Cried On The Plane While Returning Back To Work

Priyanka Chopra has her calendar blocked for the coming days with her professional commitments. The actress will be bouncing back to work after spending the lockdown with her family and her husband Nick Jonas. However, the actress confessed recently that she was terrified to return back to work and also cried on the plane.

The actress replied to Vogue India stating, "I spent six months at home feeling really safe with my family, and then Germany was the first time I left to go work. I cried on the plane. I was terrified."

However, Priyanka Chopra credited her husband Nick Jonas and her family to be a strong support system for her during this time. The White Tiger actress said, "He, my mum, my family came with me and we spent Christmas and New Year's together while I was filming. It was really nice to not have to come back to an empty home. Nick wanted to help me settle in."

Apart from this Priyanka Chopra who is currently shooting for the Amazon Prime series Citadel, will also be shooting the Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix 4 soon. The Sky Is Pink actress said, "I would have done any part Lana Wachowski would have given me. I'd be happy to do a walk-on. It was amazing just being there. I used to arrive on set sometimes when Carrie-Anne Moss or Neil Patrick Harris were filming and I'd sort of peeking in and have a fangirl moment."

Talking about Priyanka Chopra's professional commitments, she will also be seen in the film Text For You. The romantic drama flick will be helmed by Jim Strouse and also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Rusell Tovey in the lead roles. Talking about the actress' upcoming series Citadel, it also stars Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden. The show is executive produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame.

Priyanka Chopra also sent her fans into a frenzy recently as she announced her film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The movie revolves around a quirky girls' road trip.