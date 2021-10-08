Priyanka Chopra Says She Has Built Herself To Be Survivor; Talks About What She Keeps Private On Social Media

Priyanka Chopra is quite social-media savvy and often gives fans a sneak-peek into her personal and professional life. However the actress says that she is a guarded person and has drawn some lines as to what she will and will not share on social media.

Speaking on the first episode of the Victoria's Secret Voices podcast, the Quantico star spoke at length about the unsafe nature of the internet and admitted that she has trained herself to appear in control, even when she isn't really.

Priyanka Chopra Recalls Being Slammed For Her Changing Body; 'It Messed With My Mind At That Time'

Calling herself a private person, the actress said that while she is open to sharing pictures of herself her husband Nick Jonas and her family online, there are some things that her fans 'will never see' on social media.

Priyanka said, "I'm very private; my family, my home, my feelings, I keep them closely guarded." Asked how she decides what she wants to 'keep private', Priyanka said, "I don't have kids yet, so I don't know what to feel about that. It's something that I'd like to think about sooner than later. I think with me, I don't like digging too deep. I'll maybe show an image of me and my husband, or me and my mom and my brother, but you'll never see what actually happens within the sacred, safe space of my home."

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About The Activist Controversy, Says 'Moved By The Power Of Your Voices'

The actress said that she has built a very hard exterior unless she is having a moment where she feels vulnerable and wants to talk about her feelings in her caption for her posts.

"It's a little bit ornamental, I feel, what I share, and unless I'm having a moment where I feel vulnerable, talk about my feelings in a caption or something. I've to build a very hard exterior. I started in this business when I was 17, predominantly in a patriarchal industry, and you kind of had to toughen up and pull up your boots to just survive. And you're not allowed to feel anything. I built myself to be a survivor, to be a street dog, who's going to be like, 'I'm going to do whatever I need and do it with grace and dignity'," Priyanka said on the podcast. She further added that she doesn't know how to undo all this as she is in a comfortable place in her life as a woman.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the Amazon series Citadel and The Matrix Resurrections. She is also set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.