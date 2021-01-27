Priyanka Chopra Says She Reads Everything About Her And Nick On The Internet; 'I Just Don't React To It'

One thing that we love the most about Priyanka Chopra is her candid revelations in interviews. The actress never shies away from talking about her personal life, and her candour never fails to make us go all hearts over her.

In her recent interview with Maire Claire magazine, the Quantico actress claimed that she reads everything on the internet about her and her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka was quoted as saying, "I am just like everyone else. In the morning when I'm driving to work or I'm having my coffee, I'm flipping through Twitter, Instagram, the news, and when my name pops up, I'm like, Alright, what are people saying? How are we feeling?"

"I just don't react to it or let it affect my mental well-being," she further added.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress said that she developed a thick skin to let the tough times roll over her since childhood. Priyanka told the magazine, "Adapting was something I learned very early on because my parents moved so much. Every two years, we were in a different city. My father would say to me, 'You know, if your teacher doesn't like you in this school, the next one you go to, no one will ever know.' He made it fun and made me fearless about trying new things."

In the same interview, Priyanka also opened up about her upcoming memoir 'Unfinished' and said, "I call it the in-between-interviews book. I've been in so many interviews in my life, but nobody knows what happened in between them. I'm not someone who shares my vulnerabilities, my fears. And somehow in the process of writing this book-because it was so cathartic, I happened to go to those places."

Speaking about work, Priyanka Chopra's latest release The White Tiger is currently streaming on Netflix. The Rahmin Bahrani directorial also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in key roles.

