Priyanka Chopra Says She Regrets Not Confronting A Bollywood Director: I Was So Scared.

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview, fans have been waiting for Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah Winfrey on the talk show Super Soul. The actress is all set to talk about her memoir Unfinished, her Bollywood career and more.

A recent report revealed that during the interview, Priyanka recalled how a director had once mistreated her. She said that she felt so uncomfortable that she ended up quitting the film. Chopra told Winfrey, "I was told to have an opinion in a room that disagreed with me. I was always encouraged to have a voice."

However, as a new actress, she didn't want to be called a diva, someone who is difficult to work with. She said she regrets not confronting the director, "I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that 'you don't want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.' So I worked within the system," she said.

While it is unclear which project Priyanka is talking about in the interview, she had also mentioned one such incident in her book, Unfinished. She wrote about filming a seductive song sequence that required her to strip off her clothes, one item at a time.

On suggesting wearing more layers to the director, Priyanka was asked to speak to the stylist. "So I called him and briefly explained the situation, then passed the phone to the director. Standing right in front of me, the director said, "Jo bhi ho, chaddiyan dikhni chahiyen. Nahi toh log picture kyon dekhne aayenge?" Which translates as "whatever happens, panties should be seen. Otherwise, why would people come to watch the movie?" wrote Priyanka.

Chopra ended up quitting that project too, she said, "I was ready to go full-out as a temptress in the number. The director's words and tone, though, conveyed that he regarded me in a way that I found unacceptable."

Notably, the global icon is currently busy shooting for Citadel in Europe, after wrapping up films like Matrix 4 and Text For You. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, Citadel also stars Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

