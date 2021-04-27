Priyanka Chopra Seeks Vaccines For India From The US: Situation In My Country Is Critical

Priyanka Chopra recently took to Twitter seeking help from the US government to get more vaccines for her home country amid the second wave of COVID-19. The actress tweeted about the shortage of vaccines in India while the US has ordered more than it needs.

Priyanka tweeted, "My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive."

Chopra who is currently in the UK shooting for her upcoming show with Russo Brothers and Amazon Prime Video, has been tweeting about the COVID-19 situation in India. Last week, she had urged her fans from India to stay at home and wear a mask when venturing out. She said the situation in India is "grave" and "scary".

Sharing more on how to stay safe she wrote, "The COVID-19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary... the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point. Please stay home... I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers," the actor shared in a note on Twitter.

"We cannot take this lightly. Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system," the actor added.

Workwise, the actress has been busy even amid the pandemic. Back in 2020, she shot for several Hollywood projects including, Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves and Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili.

She is currently shooting for spy series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. She also has a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.