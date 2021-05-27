Priyanka Chopra Shares A Heartfelt Post For Husband Nick Jonas, Says 'Miss You Already'

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas recently attended the Billboard Music Awards together. Nick was hosting the event while his doting wife was being the perfect cheerleader for him. The two also shared some pictures from the event and now Priyanka has treated her fans with yet another mushy post for her husband.

Talking about the same, Priyanka shared a close-up picture of Nick wherein one can see her faded lipstick mark above his ear. Not only this, but The White Tiger actress also had an adorable caption for the same. It seems that the couple, unfortunately, had to go their separate ways again to fulfil their professional commitments. However, Priyanka made sure to let her husband know how much she is missing him already.

The Sky Is Pink actress captioned the same stating, "My lipstick on his fade...miss u already" along with a red heart emoji. Her fans were left gushing with delight on seeing the heartfelt post. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, not only this, but Nick Jonas also penned a beautiful appreciation post for Priyanka Chopra for being his greatest support system while he hosted the occasion with an injury. The 'Sucker For You' singer shared a delightful picture of the actress him planting a kiss on her forehead as she goes on to give him a warm embrace. Nick captioned the same stating, "I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra."

The singer further expressed his delight in hosting the Billboard Music Awards in the caption. He wrote, "I have watched this show since I was a kid and to be asked to host was an honour... and to be back on stage with my brothers the week we go on sale for the #RememberThisTour is just too perfect. I am on cloud nine right now and just can't wait to keep riding this cloud all the way to August 20th in Vegas and beyond."