Priyanka Chopra Shares Belated Birthday Wish For Sushmita Sen With An Unseen Picture

Sushmita Sen celebrated her birthday on Friday, November 19, 2021. Many fans and friends shared birthday wishes for the actress, however, fellow beauty queen Priyanka Chopra shared a belated birthday note for Sushmita with an unseen throwback picture.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself and her mother Madhu Chorpa with Sushmita. Priyanka captioned the story with the birthday note saying, "Happy Birthday beauty @sushmitasen sending you hugs and warm wishes on your special day!!"

The picture is from 2017 when Priyanka hosted a party for her friends and colleagues from the industry. At the time, PeeCee had returned back to her homeland, India after making her acting debut in the US and becoming a global sensation. The star-studded bash was attended by Sushmita and the two had posed together for the camera hand in hand.

Meanwhile, Sushmita shared her thoughts on turning 46 in a recent Instagram post and also thanked her fans for the best wishes. Sushmita wrote, "#birthdaygirl A BIG 'Thank you' to all of you super generous & loving souls unending showering of good wishes & blessings coming my way making this birthday yet another one to be cherished!!! I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words."

On the work front, Sushmita wrapped up season two of her debut OTT show Aarya. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has several films in the pipeline including The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves, Text For You and an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling. She has been busy filming for Citadel with Richard Madden in Europe.